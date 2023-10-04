Loki Season 2 EP Kevin Wright On Victor Timely, Miss Minutes & Ke Huy Quan

Summary Loki season 2 picks up where the first left off as the TVA faces the ramifications of Sylvie killing He Who Remains. Loki, with the help of new and familiar faces at the TVA, including Mobius and Hunter B-15, tries to deal with an ever-expanding universe while on the hunt for Sylvie, Renslayer, and Miss Minutes.
Kevin Wright: The way that you just phrased that is something that we talked a lot about amongst all of the filmmakers, and that is something that really excites me is eventually one day, if we're lucky enough and the sun shines on the two of them again, I don't think they would recognize each other.
Kevin Wright: So it started just in the concept of Victor. I think in what we were trying to do at the end of season 1 was to get everybody obviously terrified of, "War is coming. This is going to be scary. headtopics.com
Kevin Wright: That's how we've always ... Okay. Look, you're going to ask a million people that are going to say different things.
I think that's exciting if that's true, knowing what we know about He Who Remains, he doesn't give a lot of people a lot of choices up until his death. And I'd be interested to see how much of her programming is her own, how much of this is just further path that He Who Remains maybe paved for all of our characters to walk down for some bigger reasoning. headtopics.com