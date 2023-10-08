Loki Season 2 EP Explains How Victor Timely Creates Conflict Between Loki, Sylvie, & The TVA

Summary Loki season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright explains how Victor Timely stands out from He Who Remains and will force Loki and his allies to question everything. Victor Timely was teased in the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the next variant of Kang that Loki will be dealing with.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant for Loki season 2, Wright discussed the new Kang variant, Victor Timely. He explained why the idea of a sci-fi villain being from the past was intriguing to the team. Wright also shared how Victor Timely will force Loki, Sylvie, and the TVA to question their initial thoughts about him and the idea of free will.

Kevin Wright: So it started just in the concept of Victor. I think in what we were trying to do at the end of season one was to get everybody obviously terrified of, "War is coming. This is going to be scary. headtopics.com

But really, what was exciting about it from a character standpoint is he is kind of the perfect person to fuel the character conflict between Loki, Sylvie, and the TVA of, "You're saying something scary is coming. You are saying that you want everybody to have free will, but you're also swearing that you're going to kill the next variant of him to pop up.

Victor Timely May Not Be The Villain People Expect In Loki Season 2 He Who Remains was the first variant of Kang introduced into the MCU, and although he seemed like a clear villain, the more he explained to Loki about the TVA and multiverse, the more complicated things became. headtopics.com

Instead of a villain with impressive technological advancements, he is from the past. Victor Timely will also force Loki, Sylvie, and the TVA to question everything they believe. Sylvie wants everyone, notably herself, to have free will. However, this cuts both ways because it means she can't assume Victor Timely is predestined to be evil.

