'Loki' Season 2 'Closes This Book' on The God of Mischief's Story

The Big Picture The announcement of Loki, the immensely successful Disney+ and Marvel series, gaining a second season came as a shock prior to the conclusion of its debut season. Initially announced as a limited series, fans were stunned when a second season was revealed. However, that's not to say Loki will be an ongoing series. Producer Kevin R. Wright confessed that after almost 12 hours of multiversal time-based storytelling, this narrative of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) surfing through time may be the end of this character's arc—at least for the time being.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Wright admitted that this chapter of Loki may well bring this particular story to a close, even if it wasn't the end for the character. For Wright, and the rest of the team, it was a chance to finish the story they began telling when Loki landed in the Time Variance Authority.

"It was similar to Season 1 in we wanted to tell this story and tell it well, but even in Season 1, we obviously were thinking about where we were going. I would say Season 1 and Season 2 were developed and created as kind of two chapters of the same book."

The MCU Shouldn't Be All Cliffhangers Given the dramatic and climactic nature of Season 1's cliffhanger ending, when Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie plunged her dagger both into He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) but also into the sacred timeline, smashing the multiverse into infinite pieces, it would be fair to assume a cliffhanger of that magnitude would be difficult to build to once again. That level of expectation is one the creative team was keen to avoid because too many cliffhangers can be unfulfilling for audiences, without a doubt. So, while this story may be coming to an end, there are plenty more adventures for Loki—after all, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is still out there, and Loki even has an adoptive niece now that he is yet to meet. Love, Thunder and Mischief has a nice ring to it.

"We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that Season 2 was about closing that book, but that there are many other books on the shelf for this character and for this world," says Wright. "But this felt like it wanted to be the conclusion of these great things that we set up in Season 1. We don't want to constantly leave people with drastic cliffhangers for our finales."

Loki Season 2 drops on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5.