Loki's New Form Channels David Bowie's Most Iconic Look

Al Ewing, Martín Cóccolo, and Matthew Wilson's The Immortal Thor #2 opens with Thor calling upon the mighty Thor-Force in his duel against Toranos.
Although Thor is able to win a reprieve, he knows Toranos will return for him soon; to lure him away from the people of New York, Thor retreats to the abandoned Inhuman moon base to await his foe. However, instead of Toranos, Loki arrives.
Loki begs Thor to trust them, even as an enemy. When Thor agrees, Loki transforms into a new divine aspect - "The Teller of Tales" - and strikes Thor with a bolt from their staff.
Loki and Bowie are Androgynous Icons In the film Labyrinth, Jareth the Goblin King bewitches and bewilders protagonist Sarah while stealing away her baby brother. David Bowie made the role of a trickster goblin iconic with his high style, and Loki is clearly borrowing that look with their high feathered-collared coat and cravat.