Loki's New Form Channels David Bowie's Most Iconic Look

Loki and Bowie are icons of androgyny. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Al Ewing, Martín Cóccolo, and Matthew Wilson's The Immortal Thor #2 opens with Thor calling upon the mighty Thor-Force in his duel against Toranos.

Although Thor is able to win a reprieve, he knows Toranos will return for him soon; to lure him away from the people of New York, Thor retreats to the abandoned Inhuman moon base to await his foe. However, instead of Toranos, Loki arrives.

Loki begs Thor to trust them, even as an enemy. When Thor agrees, Loki transforms into a new divine aspect - "The Teller of Tales" - and strikes Thor with a bolt from their staff. Related: "Anyone Can Be Loki": Loki Cosplay Is a High-Fashion Tribute to Marvel's God of Mischief

Loki and Bowie are Androgynous Icons In the film Labyrinth, Jareth the Goblin King bewitches and bewilders protagonist Sarah while stealing away her baby brother. David Bowie made the role of a trickster goblin iconic with his high style, and Loki is clearly borrowing that look with their high feathered-collared coat and cravat.

Read more:

screenrant »

Meet Ke Huy Quan's O.B. in New 'Loki' Season 2 FeaturetteTom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief this October.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in October 2023Season 2 of 'Loki,' the new series 'Goosebumps' and 'Haunted Mansion' join Disney+ in October.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Returns To The MCU In Loki Season 2 ArtNew art imagines Andrew Garfield in Loki season 2.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Meet SVPD's new chief: New leadership means new vision for departmentAfter 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chris Hiser was promoted to police chief this summer. He is working on creating a leadership team and a place officers want to work.

Harley Quinn’s New Animal Form Has to be Seen to be BelievedYes, that’s Harley Quinn as a muscular rabbit.