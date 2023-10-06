Loki Poster Showcases Ke Huy Quan's O.B. and Temproal Core Protocols

The first episode of Loki's second season is now streaming on Disney+. The title of the episode is"Ouroboros," which is the name of the new character played by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan. Ouroboros AKA O.B. works at the Department of Repairs and Advancement at the TVA and helps Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) figure out how to stop Loki from time-slipping.

"Got a minute for safety?" the poster reads before sharing"Temporal Core Protocol." You can check out the poster below:How Ke Huy Quan Joined Loki:Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently shared with Variety the story of how Quan was cast as O.B.

"We were in London, so I had at least some version of our scripts. The way the process works, they're always being rewritten, but O.B. was in there, and his introduction scene was almost exactly as originally written," Wright explained."I would like to say it was in early spring, which was maybe just two months before we started shooting. headtopics.com

"So that Friday, myself, Justin, and Aaron, two of our directors, had gotten on a Zoom with Ke. We pitched him the show and this character. We shared that introduction scene with him and maybe the full script. And then we called in the big guns that Monday; Kevin Feige got on the phone with him and said, 'Ke, I know you read the script. I know you talked to the guys.

