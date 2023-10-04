Loki Costume Designer Christine Wada Explains Why She Returned For Season 2

Loki's long-awaited second season debuts tomorrow, and it will feature the return of the main cast in addition to some exciting newcomers. Things are a little different behind the scenes this time around with Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over for Kate Herron.

"First of all, the story really never ended in Season One," Wada explained."So I had to complete the journey with the team. But of course, I really do think that this team and this job is just incredibly special. I think that probably starts from the pages and Tom [Hiddleston] and just the dedication everybody has to building this story and the quirkiness of it ...

"I definitely didn't want to top myself, because I think it would've really taken away from the story," Wada added."So it's really actually harder to be a little more restrained and understand when you want it to feel cohesive. And I think people really love these characters. headtopics.com

What Is Loki Season 2 About?Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact.

