Loki Costume Designer Christine Wada Explains McDonald's Handbook

Loki finally returned this week when its second season premiere,"Ouroboros," debuted on Disney+. The episode picked up right where the season one finale left off, and ended in an unexpected place: Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the episode's post-credit scene, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) walks into a McDonald's in a branched timeline while looking for food.
"You definitely want to do research because you really want it to be true to the era," Wada explained."So there actually is a handbook on what happened with the uniforms, and I wish I could remember the designer's name, but it lasted right up until the period of the show. So that uniform started in the seventies and went right to I think 1983, 1984.
