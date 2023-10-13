‘Lois & Clark’ star Dean Cain admits curiosity in using AI for scripts

Dean Cain sees the good and bad when it comes to artificial intelligence. 'AI is a weird thing,' he told Fox News Digital. 'I look at someone like Elon Musk who knows a lot more about it, and I think would be some great uses for AI.' The actor says he hasn’t tried any of the programs available but is interested in their capabilities.

The 'Lois & Clark' star did make mention of AI being a key issue in the ongoing strike between the actors' guild, SAG-AFTRA, and the AMPTP and the recently settled WGA strike. On Monday, the WGA membership ratified their new three-year contract, with 99% of members approving its terms.

