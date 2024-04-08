Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 Victory

Logan Paul successfully defends United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul successfully defends United States Championship at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul Wrestlemania 40 United States Championship Kevin Owens Randy Orton

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Logan Paul Defeats Randy Orton, Kevin Owens With Help From iShowSpeed at WWE WrestleMania 40Paul continues his reign as WWE United States Champion.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

WWE WrestleMania 40: Bayley Defeats Iyo Sky to Become New Women's ChampionBayley finally gets her WrestleMania moment and becomes the new Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Stephanie McMahon makes surprise WrestleMania 40 appearance, welcomes WWE fans to 'Paul Levesque era'Stephanie McMahon made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 Night 2 on Sunday and welcomed WWE fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime drink will be featured on mat at WWE live eventsWWE has struck a deal with Prime, the beverage brand of YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, that will see its logo featured on the center of a WWE wrestling ring.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

YouTuber Logan Paul argues CryptoZoo ‘isn’t a scam’ in new documentaryLogan Paul said that the CryptoZoo saga is “far from over” because it was a one-sided story.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Logan Paul Rips Graham Bensinger Over Documentary, You Promised Apple TV+Logan Paul is beyond pissed about the new documentary about him that just dropped ... and he's blaming Graham Bensinger, the guy who spent 5 months interviewing him for the film.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »