Loewe's Short Film Teaches How to Pronounce the Brand's Name

In jest, the brand is giving them a Spanish spelling and pronunciation lesson with the help of two millennial actors from the region, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy. Written by Mr. Levy, the short film,The two-and-a-half-minute-long film takes place from the 1970s to the present day. Ms. Plaza plays various contestants in spelling bees occurring every decade. Hosted by Mr. Levy, she is asked to spell “Loewe.

” The film teaches the world how to say"Loewe," while using comedy to keep things light-hearted. Image credit: Loewe Tongue-and-cheek humor shows how confused many English speakers are about the pronunciation of the brand’s name. The actress captures the styles and personalities of each 10-year time period as she comedically tries to say the word and guess which letters are used. The most common mistakes are made, all the while Mr. Levy shaking his head and offering sarcastic bante

