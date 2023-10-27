LoDo business thankful for increased police presence ahead of busy Halloweekend

DENVER — The City of Denver and Denver Police Department are taking steps to increase safety in the city's Lower Downtown (LoDo) area ahead of a busy Halloweekend.

Market Street will be closed between 19th and 20th streets, while Larimer Street will be closed between 20th and 21st streets. The closures will take effect Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.Denver to temporarily close streets in LoDo to vehicle traffic for Halloweekend Sydney Isenberg 4:33 PM, Oct 26, 2023 ViewHouse Ballpark, located at 2015 Market Street, is gearing up for anticipated large crowds.

Potts believes Denver police and city officials have been making tremendous efforts to address safety concerns. Just last month, five people were shot in the 1900 block of Market outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. headtopics.com

"That incident was incredibly scary, and we are grateful no lives were lost," said Druss."But we've learned from it, and we've come together as a community — a stronger community." "It's about pedestrian safety. It's about resident safety. It's about patron safety. It's about our staff safety. We just want everyone to be safe," said Druss.Teen wanted for Lower Downtown mass shooting arrested in California Sydney Isenberg 8:40 PM, Oct 19, 2023 Eric and Anna James plan to go out in LoDo this Halloweekend and say any extra protection from law enforcement is reassuring.

Read more:

DenverChannel »

Denver moves 50 people experiencing homelessness into hotel after Five Points encampment sweepKristian Lopez joined Kristian Lopez joined the Denver 7 team in January 2022 as a morning reporter. She was born and raised in Northern California.the Denver 7 team in January 2022 as a morning reporter. She was born and raised in Northern California. Read more ⮕

The Scenic History of Denver Cemeteries: Phil Goodstein Is Back With More Denver History Hocus-PocusPhil Goodstein writes about the history of Denver cemeteries in the first of a three-part series, in stores now. Read more ⮕

Kristian Kemtrup Ph.D., LMFTKristian Kemtrup, Ph.D., LMFT, has lectured in the philosophy department at San Francisco State University since 2007. Read more ⮕

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All TimeKristian is an editorial intern for TODAY.com. Read more ⮕

Kentucky Floods: How To Help, One Year LaterKristian is an editorial intern for TODAY.com. Read more ⮕

Hoda And Jenna 'Love' Embarrassing Their Kids: Here's WhyKristian is an editorial intern for TODAY.com. Read more ⮕