Jake Abraham, a Liverpool-born actor who starred in Guy Ritchie's"Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," has died, The BBC confirms. He was 56.

He visited his doctor in February after discovering blood in his urine.

Jake Abraham, a Liverpool-born actor who starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” has died,

Abraham was known for his roles as Bob Carter in the 2001 comedy "Mean Machine" and Konokko in "Formula 51," a thriller released that same year.

“It’s scary, to be confronted with your own mortality is the most scary thing you’ll ever go through,” Abraham told

“To prepare for that and be cognitive mentally, but knowing that’s what’s coming, it’s tough.”

Abraham revealed in the interview that he started to feel unwell while working as a pantomime in “The Scouse Jack and the Beanstalk,” a production that ran into January.

He visited his doctor in February after discovering blood in his urine.

The doctor diagnosed him with prostate cancer, suspecting he had had it “for years.”in the 1991 Channel 4 drama series “GBH” and played Brian Samora in the 1995 TV series “The Governor.”Abraham “was a wonderful actor, a great company member and was much loved by so many in the industry,” Elms said.

"I think most men take the approach of, 'Oh, I'll get on with it'. Well I'm palliative now. I found out really late down the line, and there's nothing they can do for me — I've just got it now, and I've just got to wait for the day," he said.

"But that could be avoided if you just get a PSA test," Abraham continued. "I know people might be waiting in a line, and there's 18 in the queue, but just stick with the queue. Everyone else goes, 'Oh, I'm not waiting,' so you end up there with the appointment."

“But that could be avoided if you just get a PSA test,” Abraham continued. “I know people might be waiting in a line, and there’s 18 in the queue, but just stick with the queue. Everyone else goes, ‘Oh, I’m not waiting,’ so you end up there with the appointment.”

Speaking to The Echo, Abraham said he wanted to spend time with his four grandchildren before he died.

“Now what I want to do is make happy memories,” he said. “All I want to do is the things I’ve always wanted to do — the bucket list.”

“I want to go to Italy to see the architecture and history in Rome. I want to be with my grandkids,” he added.

