Locating and reuniting families after Trump’s family separation policies is ongoing—five to six years after some families were first separated. Biden and Congress must act. Immigrants rally against former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, held next to the Trump Building on Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 19, 2018.

(Mohammed Elshamy / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)nearly 5,000 children and families in an attempt to deter migration, the Department of Justice has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit,brought on behalf of those families by the ACLU. What began as a lawsuit representing one mother and one child quickly grew, as initial discovery in the case revealed that the scope of separations wasand started far earlier, than May and June 2018, when the bulk of the separations took place. Most shocking of all, the Trump administration had no system for reuniting—or even tracking—those separated. The lawsuit sought both to end the practice of family separation and to vindicate the rights of families who had been physically separated from each othe





MsMagazine » / 🏆 378. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOP Debate Crowd Chants ‘Trump, Trump, Trump’ During Commercial BreakSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Houston Regional Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old manAuthorities need your help locating a missing 77-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Oppenheimer: David Dastmalchian Talks Reuniting With Christopher Nolan After The Dark KnightDavid Dastmalchian is excited to talk about his Oppenheimer experience for the rest of his life.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Georgia business owner reuniting brides with abandoned wedding dressesAfter a national bridal and formal wear chain closed abruptly in August, dozens of brides and grooms were left high and dry here in metro Atlanta, and now one woman wants to reunite brides with the missing gowns.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Why Brad Pitt Passed On Reuniting With David Fincher For The Killer Explained By DirectorThe Killer director David Fincher explains why Brad Pitt passed on reuniting with the filmmaker for the movie, and why Michael Fassbender was chosen.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Trump trial live updates: Donald Trump Jr. testifies in ex-president dad's defense in NYDonald Trump Jr. says he relied on accountants in business deals under scrutiny at trial

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »