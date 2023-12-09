Locating and reuniting families after Trump’s family separation policies is ongoing—five to six years after some families were first separated. Biden and Congress must act. Immigrants rally against former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, held next to the Trump Building on Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 19, 2018.
(Mohammed Elshamy / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)nearly 5,000 children and families in an attempt to deter migration, the Department of Justice has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit,brought on behalf of those families by the ACLU. What began as a lawsuit representing one mother and one child quickly grew, as initial discovery in the case revealed that the scope of separations wasand started far earlier, than May and June 2018, when the bulk of the separations took place. Most shocking of all, the Trump administration had no system for reuniting—or even tracking—those separated. The lawsuit sought both to end the practice of family separation and to vindicate the rights of families who had been physically separated from each othe
