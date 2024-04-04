Local Youth Mentor Uses Coloring Books to Teach Life Lessons

A local youth mentor is using coloring books to teach young children life lessons in hopes of helping them stay out of trouble. Armand King has been helping at-risk youth and adults for over a decade. He recently created the 'Planting Seeds' mentoring coloring book. It's targeted towards elementary school-aged boys to educate them before they begin to go down the wrong path. 'We're planting seeds that the kids need to hear, like choosing the right friends,' said King.

Next to the coloring images are bold phrases, such as 'Making Safe Choices' and 'Be A Leader, Not A Follower' with an explanation underneath. King said these are lessons he wished he learned as a kid. 'I was a troubled youth, a troubled man. Not that I was an evil person; I just didn't have that positive mentorship,' he said. King said some kids start getting involved with gangs or experimenting with drugs by the time they're in high school or even middle school

