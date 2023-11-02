Local town argues to keep hockey rink from becoming pickle ball court

The free rink is one of the only rinks around, according to advocates, while there are over a dozen pickle ball courts within a 20-minute drive. "Turning it into a pickle ball court might occasionally draw a few adults to the park, keeping it as a hockey rink consistently draws children and adults," Jerry Hatfield said. " I think just by the people here you can see there's a lot of use and there's no other rink around."

The adults weren't the only ones who spoke at Wednesday's meeting, local hockey player Natalie Van Druff argued that "stronger friendships" and teamwork are forged at the local rink. A Change.org petition to save the rink has amassed close to 800 signatures and a township committee voted to recommend the rink remains as-is. The township supervisor, however, will have the final say.that I have read and agree

United States Headlines Read more: FOX29PHILLY »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBS21NEWS: Tragic hockey accident sparks debate over mandatory neck guards in Central PennsylvaniaChanges are coming to the hockey world following the sudden death of a former Pittsburgh Penguin, Adam Johnson.Johnson died after he was cut in the throat by a

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more ⮕

FOX43: Local hockey community, Hershey Bears, reacts to Adam Johnson's tragic deathLocal shop owners and parents are encouraging neck protection as a requirement for hockey players.

Source: fox43 | Read more ⮕

AP: Pennsylvania court permanently blocks effort to make power plants pay for greenhouse gas emissionsA court says Pennsylvania can't enforce a regulation to make power plant owners pay for their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The ruling Wednesday by the Commonwealth Court is another setback for the centerpiece of former Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight global warming.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Pennsylvania court says it can't force power plants to pay for carbon emissionsEden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: Pennsylvania court permanently blocks effort to make power plants pay for greenhouse gas emissionsA court says Pennsylvania can’t enforce a regulation to make power plant owners pay for their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕

FOX43: Pennsylvania court permanently blocks effort to make power plants pay for greenhouse gas emissionsStarting this weekend, 74 trees will be planted along blocks of Kensington Street in South Allison Hill, parks at 4th and Dauphin Streets, and other locations.

Source: fox43 | Read more ⮕