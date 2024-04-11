Local Ride-Share Drivers Concerned After Disturbing Incident

Local ride-share drivers in San Antonio are concerned after a disturbing incident where a man threatened and exposed himself to a female Lyft driver. One local Lyft driver, Raquel De La Garza, shared her similar experience and expressed her worries about driver safety. She reported the incident to Lyft , but is unsure if the passenger was banned. De La Garza believes that it is easier for drivers to be banned from Lyft than for banned users to find ways back onto the app.

She urges Lyft to take stronger measures to ensure driver safety

