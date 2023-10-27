Local police investigate string of armed robberies targeting Swatara Twp. residents

Swatara Township Police are asking local residents to help assist in their ongoing investigation regarding a string of armed robberies in the area.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 25, local authorities responded to four separate incidents at three different locations: The M&T Bank outdoor ATM at 2775 Paxton Street; the Turkey Hill at 2885 Paxton Street; and a Dollar General at 509 South 29th Street.In each of the incidents, the suspect displayed a firearm and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding these cases that may help identify the suspect pictured above is encouraged to contact Detective Patrick Corkle at (717) 564-2550 or by email at pcorkle@swatarapolice.org . headtopics.com

