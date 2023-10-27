Local officials gather in Chicago, celebrate 75 years of end of racial segregation in U.S. military

Several Illinois officials joined representatives from the non-profit group "Leave No Veteran Behind" to mark the historic moment in American history and talk about what is still left to do.

"It really gives me a sense of how fortunate I am that people are willing to die so that you and I can stand here," said 32 District Illinois State Representative Cyril Nichols. President Harry Truman signed an executive order on July 26, 1948, ending racial segregation in the U.S. military.The Leave No Veteran Behind organization said there are still barriers that have to be taken down, especially when it comes to receiving necessary services.

"African-American veterans go to seek resources from the VA and they will try to link their post-traumatic stress disorder to their time growing up in Chicago versus their time in the military," said Emanuel Johnson with Leave No Veteran Behind outreach. headtopics.com

Johnson said veterans of color in Chicago are missing out on billions of dollars in federal funding because of underutilization. A 2023 study done by the government accountability office showed Black veterans were denied disability claims 15% more often than their white counterparts. The lack of resources can stem from a lack of support when veterans are on duty, Johnson said.

"They had a ranking system. Even though I was one of the best sailors that were on our ship, I still fell behind some of our white counterparts," Johnson said. Johnson served in the Navy from 2006 to 2013, and he's one of many who were at the celebration Friday who are working to make sure the systems in place are fair for all people. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABC7Chicago »

Chicago meeting turns ugly as residents protest planned migrant camp in local neighborhood: ‘Nobody asked us’Residents of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood are divided as protests mount over plans to build a migrant camp, according to a local news report. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr. visits Chicago suburb for fundraising eventDonald Trump Jr. made a stop in the western suburbs of Chicago on Friday. Read more ⮕

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sings To His Mom On Her 75th Birthday In Emotional VideoAriana Brockington is a trending news reporter at TODAY digital. She is based in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Dwayne Johnson makes mom cry with sweet song on her 75th birthday: Watch the video'I feel like the luckiest son on earth.' Read more ⮕

Cuba's National Ballet celebrates 75th anniversaryThe National Ballet of Cuba is celebrating its 75th anniversary with performances culminating in a tribute to its late founder Alicia Alonso, who used her global star power to implant an art form with aristocratic roots into the Communist-run Caribbean island. Read more ⮕

South Chicago Heights police Chief William Joyce to retire after 50 years in law enforcementSouth Chicago Heights police Chief William Joyce is the son of a Chicago police officer and grandson of a Chicago Fire Department captain. Read more ⮕