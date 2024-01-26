Local Officials Announce $53.9 Million Federal Funds for San Diego County Rail Improvements

Local elected officials made a whistle stop Thursday at the Oceanside Transit Center to announce $53.9 million in federal funds for San Diego County rail improvements, work they said is essential to protect the vital transportation link decades into the future. Just a day earlier, soon after another record-breaking rainstorm, a landslide in San Clemente stopped all train traffic between San Diego and Orange County.

Slope failures at three different locations in San Clemente have halted traffic at times over the last few years. 'We can't afford for the only rail corridor between San Diego and the rest of the country to be continuously off-line,' said Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner. 'We cannot wait any longer to get serious about rail infrastructure.' The $53.9 million federal transportation grant announced Thursday by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, goes almost entirely for San Diego County projects intended to improve reliability, increase ridership and make the corridor more resilient to climate chang





