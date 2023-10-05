Local nurse honored for saving life of National Guardsman after severe wreck

A Providence-Swedish nurse was hailed as a hero Thursday morning for her efforts to save a member of the Washington National Guard.

Williams says she was a traveling nurse before she ended her nomadic ways with a job at Providence-Swedish Medical Center. After six months on the job, she was instrumental in saving a life, which is not uncommon for nurses, but the effort happened well outside the walls of the hospital, according to Williams and the National Guard.

“I was just the right person at the right time with a certain skill set,” William said, describing the incident from her perspective. But before she got to her trails, she found a military vehicle crashed into an overpass on the side of I-90 near Easton between Snoqualmie and Cle Elum. headtopics.com

“I’m happy to hear that he’s going to make a full recovery. That was definitely not the initial prognosis on that day,” said Williams. It’s why the National Guard was out early Thursday morning to honor Williams for her service, and put her on the phone with the specialist.During the phone call, she knew that the specialist was able to talk and communicate and that he would make a full recovery.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Local restaurant celebrates National Taco Day with 'different' type of tacoMi Familia at the Rim opened in 2019, right before the pandemic hit.

Local troupe CARPA San Diego receives $80,000 as part of national effort to help Latino theatersSan Diego troupe joins a long roster of grant recipients, including 10 theaters in New York City, six theaters in Puerto Rico and five theaters in Los Angeles

Four Arizona schools receive National Blue Ribbon honorSeveral schools in Arizona are being honored at the national level for going above and beyond.

A national heritage honor recognizes Little Joe, Tejano music pioneerThe Mexican American music icon recently received the National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment of the Arts for his groundbreaking and influential sounds.

Local nonprofit bringing cheer to service members and veterans with holiday stockingsEvery year, the organization collects stuffed holiday stockings from around the world and sends them to deployed service members and veterans in VA hospitals.

Bomb threats disrupt local schools and hospital: Police reveal swatting hoaxSeveral schools in our area, as well as a hospital, received bomb threats today, resulting in schools evacuating and taking precautions