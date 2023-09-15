Local News Anchor Discovers Wildlife Sanctuary for Injured Animals

That's what happened to KENS 5 Anchor Sarah Forgany when an injured bird landed in her backyard and she didn't know where to go to save it. She did some research and took the bird to the's San Antonio office. There she learned that the facility rescues and rehabs all sorts of wildlife, even some you might not expect. All thanks to a local woman, Lynn Cuny.

She single handedly started this mission 45 years ago out of the backyard of her home and it eventually blossomed into the giant sanctuary it is today. The non-profit relies on volunteers and donations to stay running. Sarah Forgany traveled to the main sanctuary out in Kendalia to see how they care for the wounded wildlife and how you can help keep them stay in busines

