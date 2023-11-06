Local Man Arrested for Homicide

A local man has been arrested for his involvement in a homicide that took place Saturday evening. One man was found dead and another injured with a gunshot wound. The deceased victim has been identified as Josue Saez. Francisco Hernandez-Hernandez has been charged with Murder and other offenses. Police are searching for a second person of interest, Felix Hernandez-Hernandez.

