Local Fence Contractor Takes Deposits, Fails to Complete Work

Multiple customers in Cleveland report that a local fence contractor took their deposits and did not finish the work. News 5 Investigators look into the cases and assist in finding a resolution.

Multiple customers of a local fence contractor in Cleveland have reported that he took their deposits and failed to complete the work. News 5 Investigators followed the trail of complaints and helped bring attention to the cases. Two customers, Kimberly Papa and Rosie Ford, hired the contractor, Ben Hammond, after seeing positive reviews on NextDoor. However, both customers were left without a completed fence and are now seeking a resolution.

