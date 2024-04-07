Local Elections Underway in Poland

Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. Voters will elect mayors as well as members of municipal councils and provincial assemblies , an important exercise in self-governance that is one of the great achievements of the democratic transformation that Poland made when it threw off communism 35 years ago.

In all there are nearly 190,000 registered candidates running for local government positions in the central European nation of 38 million people. Runoff votes will must take place two weeks later, on April 21, in cases where mayoral candidates do not win at least 50% of the vote in Sunday's first roun

Poland Local Elections Coalition Government Prime Minister Donald Tusk Mayors Municipal Councils Provincial Assemblies Self-Governance Democratic Transformation Communism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Things to know about the Turkish local elections that will gauge Erdogan’s popularityOn Sunday, millions of voters in Turkey head to the polls to elect mayors and administrators in local elections which will gauge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity as his ruling party tries to win back key cities it lost five years ago

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Things to know about the Turkish local elections that will gauge Erdogan’s popularityOn Sunday, millions of voters in Turkey head to the polls to elect mayors and administrators in local elections which will gauge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity as his ruling party tries to win back key cities it lost five years ago.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Things to know about the Turkish local elections that will gauge Erdogan’s popularityOn Sunday, millions of voters in Turkey head to the polls to elect mayors and administrators in local elections which will gauge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity as his ruling party tries to win back key cities it lost five years ago.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Turkey heads to local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge 2019 defeatTurks will vote next Sunday in local polls as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, buoyed by a strong showing in last year's general elections, sets his sights on winning back Istanbul.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

SF lawmakers tackle AI deepfakes in local electionsDean Preston launches effort to combat AI misinformation in local elections

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Turkish police detain 33 people accused of plotting attacks ahead of local elections, official saysTurkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says police have detained 33 people suspected of ties to the Islamic State group who were allegedly preparing attacks ahead of the country’s local elections. The suspects were “preparing and searching for action before the upcoming local elections,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »