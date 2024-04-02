Local Diner Employee Earns the Title of 'Food Goddess'

For this visit, you can fill up on an egg breakfast while learning a little more about local history. Many regulars have been adding to that history, coming to Frank's on Pima and Alvernon for 40 years. More than just the quality and value they get, diners also love catching up with familiar faces like Candace Salisbury. Inside the old building, we found an empty table to learn a little more about what Salisbury does every shift.

If you ask her what her official title at Frank's is, it's a mantle she says she's earned and then some. 'My station at the restaurant is 'food goddess,'' she said.'Nobody else (here this morning) has that title but me.' Old photographs on the diner's walls show just how long Salisbury has been here serving coffee and taking orders. On occasions where she has a couple seconds of free time, Salisbury also likes to have fun with customers and her coworker

