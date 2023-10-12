LO ÚLTIMO: Sexto día de la guerra en curso entre israelíes y palestinos

Hamas dijo que lanzó el ataque porque el sufrimiento de los palestinos se había vuelto en intolerable bajo el bloqueo impuesto a la Franja de Gaza hace 16 años, además de por la interminable ocupación militar israelí y el aumento de los asentamientos en Cisjordania.

Israel ha llamado a filas a unos 360.000 reservistas y anunció una respuesta sin precedentes a la sangrienta y amplia incursión de Hamas durante el fin de semana. Desde el asalto del sábado, el ejército ha llevado a cabo intensos ataques aéreos sobre el enclave palestino, mientras los combatientes dispararon miles de proyectiles a territorio israelí.

NYT Labels Hamas as 'Hamas Terrorists,' Then Revises to 'Hamas Gunmen' Before Changing Back

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares for Ground Assault in Gaza

