Birmingham in 2024Lloyd’s Restaurant in Sylacauga is serving its last meal Sunday, two weeks after closing its Inverness location and telling patrons the Sylacauga spot would remain open.-- said Lloyd’s is planning to return to Birmingham next year. Stevens could not immediately be reached for further comment.

“With a heavy heart we share the news that Lloyd’s Sylacauga will close after service on Sunday, October 29. The good news is, we plan to open a new location in Birmingham in late 2024! Be sure to follow us on social media to get updates on when and where our new location will open,” Stevens said in a message posted to. “We hope you’ll come dine with us in Sylacauga before we close our doors on Sunday.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for allowing us to be a part of your lives through dining experiences at our Inverness location. Your support and patronage have meant the world to us,” Lloyd’s said on social media about the Inverness location closing.On Thursday, the restaurant said that was not the case. headtopics.com

Lloyd’s dates back to 1937, making it, along with Bessemer’s 116-year-old Bright Star, one of the oldest continuing full-service restaurants in the Birmingham area. With 480 seats, Lloyd’s typically serves up to 1,500 patrons on an average Sunday.

Lloyd Chesser opened the original restaurant in Chelsea on the old U.S. 280 highway, better known as the Florida Short Route. Eli Stevens, who sold bread and buns to Chesser, bought Lloyd’s when Chesser retired in 1971. After the first phase of the new U.S. 280 corridor was completed, Stevens moved the restaurant to its current location 10 miles from downtown Birmingham in 1978.His son, Bogue Stevens, now runs the restaurant. headtopics.com

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

