Lizzo's Touring Company Comes to Her Defense in New Declarations

Lizzo's touring company has filed 18 separate defense declarations in an effort to dismiss the sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl touring company is coming to the singer’s defense in a new motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing her and the company of sexual harassment, discrimination and fat-shaming, among other charges. A total of 18 of Lizzo’s employees have written lengthy declarations in dispute of the claims first filed by a trio of

