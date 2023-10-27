Lizzo's Touring Company Comes to Her Defense in New Declarations

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl touring company is coming to the singer’s defense in a new motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing her and the company of sexual harassment, discrimination and fat-shaming, among other charges. A total of 18 of Lizzo’s employees have written lengthy declarations in dispute of the claims first filed by a trio of

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl touring company is coming to the singer’s defense in a new motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing her and the company of sexual harassment, discrimination and fat-shaming, among other charges. A total of 18 of Lizzo’s employees have written lengthy declarations in dispute of the claims first filed by a trio of

Read more:

Variety »

Touring with Terrell: Inside the Brewster Building and its spooky pastCheck out the Brewster Building and its spooky past! Read more ⮕

LiveCo Names Shane Quick President of Touring & Strategic ExpansionQuick will be responsible for developing new opportunities for productions and tours, venues and festivals, and new business and acquisitions. Read more ⮕

Gayle Reflects on Touring With Taylor Swift, Pink & More“It was really important to me to try and meet the people who cared to [come to my] shows,” said the artist, who partnered with Adobe Express to create a virtual tour scrapbook. Read more ⮕

18 Lizzo staffers sign declarations backing singer amid her bombshell harassment lawsuitFormer Lizzo employee files new harassment lawsuit over ‘racist and fatphobic’ comments Read more ⮕

Lizzo Says Ex-Dancers' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Must Be DismissedBacked up by more than a dozen staffers, Lizzo says her accusers have “an axe to grind” and are trying “weaponize” her creative expression against her. Read more ⮕

Lizzo Asks Court to Dismiss Dancers' 'Fabricated Sob Story' SuitLizzo filed a motion Friday to dismiss the lawsuit that accuses her of sexual harassment and fat-shaming as she received support from 18 staffers. Read more ⮕