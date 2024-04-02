Lizzo Clarifies Remarks About Leaving Music Industry

Lizzo clarifies her recent remarks about leaving the music industry, stating that she is not quitting but rather leaving negativity behind. She explains that she is done with responding to ugly comments and will focus on the positive aspects of her life.

