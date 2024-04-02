Lizzo Clarifies 'I Quit' Post, Says She Won't Quit Making Music

Lizzo wants to clear some things up.The Grammy-award winning artist took to social media Tuesday with an update for her fans and to clarify her cryptic "I quit" post shared Friday."When I say ‘I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy my attention," said Lizzo in an Instagram video post.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lizzo seemingly 'quits' music industry amidst sexual harassment lawsuit litigations in social media post"What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life," said the rapper and singer.

"Which is making music."She said that her aim is to inspire others to also quit: quit letting negative people and negative comments win."In no way shape or form am I the only one experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive," said Lizzo. On Friday, Lizzo shared a post sharing her frustrations with internet cultur

