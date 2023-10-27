Lizzo Asks Court to Dismiss Dancers' 'Fabricated Sob Story' Suit

— and asking the court to toss it. In a new motion filed Friday, the singer’s team described the allegations of fat-shaming and harassment from her former dancers as a “fabricated sob story” filed to get a “quick payday.”

In the motion, Lizzo’s team alleged that the ex-dancers who filed the suit had shown a “pattern of gross misconduct” while working with the singer. “Plaintiffs missed flights, arrived late and hungover to rehearsals and drunk to performances, entered into consensual sexual relationships with male crew members on tour, exhibited a rapid decline in the quality of their dancing and professionalism, and ultimately conspired to make and disseminate an unauthorized recording of a creative meeting with Lizzo and the dance cast,” reads the filing obtained byunder the anti-SLAPP statute, which protects free speech by tossing meritless lawsuits that...

In response to Lizzo’s motion, the plaintiffs’ attorney Neama Rahmani spoke out aginst the motion saying that “filming a reality TV show doesn’t give Lizzo the right to break the law.” “Even a first-year law student can see that ‘free speech’ does not cover Lizzo and her team’s illegal sexual harassment and racial, religious, and disability discrimination,” Rahmani wrote in a statement sent to. “The defense’s declarants are either defendants accused of wrongdoing, or people who are on Lizzo’s payroll, and their statements can’t be considered by the judge. That’s a question for the jury. headtopics.com

“Our clients have dozens of independent witnesses who support their stories, and we continue to receive inquiries from other former Lizzo employees who want to be new plaintiffs,” Rahmani added.

“To the contrary, everyone on the tour was genuinely concerned about Davis, not because she had gained weight, but because she was lax about her performances, her hygiene and her health,” read a declaration from bassist Zuri Appleby. headtopics.com

