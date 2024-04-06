Liza Minnelli's Former Hollywood Hills Home Listed for $8.399 Million

Liza Minnelli 's former Hollywood Hills home has been listed for $8.399 million. The mid-century modern house was designed by architect Harry Gesner in 1960. It was commissioned by Minnelli's second husband, Jack Haley Jr.

The property was later purchased by Christina Aguilera in 2003 and remodeled by Steve Hermann. The current owner and seller is Carsten Fischer.

Liza Minnelli Hollywood Hills Home Listed Architect Harry Gesner Mid-Century Modern Jack Haley Jr. Christina Aguilera Steve Hermann Carsten Fischer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liza Minnelli’s former Hollywood Hills home on the market for just under $8.4 millionThe Hollywood Hills home once owned by Christina Aguilera and Liza Minnelli is on the market for $8.399 millon. The mid-century modern house was designed by famed architect Harry Gesner.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Liza Minnelli shares how she celebrated her 78th birthday, plans for the future'Just keep going baby, that's the secret.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Action Star Frank Grillo Is Selling His Lavish Hollywood Hills Mansion for $9 MillionDC and Marvel action star Frank Grillo is selling his ultra-contemporary Los Angeles mansion for $9 million.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Hollywood Hills prepare for possible landslides during Easter weekend stormAfter a landslide red-tagged several homes, Hollywood Hills residents are preparing for the worst with the upcoming storm.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Landslide causes significant damage to new home in the Hollywood HillsA family was getting ready to move into their new Hollywood Hills home, but a landslide left the property with significant damage that could cost the homeowner thousands of dollars to repair.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen announce divorceThe Vision Hills Fire started Friday afternoon near Jerry Murphy Road and Vision Hills Parkway.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »