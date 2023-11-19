Liz Phair's Concert: A Night of a Lifetime

The emotional and sonic splendor of Liz Phair’s concert Saturday at a nearly sold-out Chicago Theatre wasn’t lost on the singer herself. “This is a night of a lifetime,” she said during a brief pause, nearly at a loss for words at the uproarious reception that greeted her after every song. Granted, Phair didn’t just run through a random batch of material.

The vocalist-guitarist devoted the brunt of the 90-minute set to a start-to-finish performance of “Exile in Guyville,” her pioneering 1993 album that recently celebrated an anniversary and was recorded in Chicago, where Phair lived after growing up in the north suburbs and attending college. Yet the show — electrifying, magnetic, energetic, heroic, cathartic — represented much more than a warm homecoming. Watching the California-based Phair’s joyous reactions, and hearing her project a knowing confidence and infectious spirit that fed into the music made it seem as if she waited her entire career for this occasio





chicagotribune » / 🏆 8. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Liz Phair is having a 30th birthday party for debut album ‘Exile in Guyville’The singer-songwriter will play her debut album in full at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Nov. 10.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 279. / 26,25 Read more »

“It Was Minutely Personal”: Liz Phair Looks Back on 30 Years of Exile in Guyville'it was almost like a schoolgirl fantasy mixed with a very serious art project,' says Liz Phair of 'Exile in Guyville.'

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 431. / 22,68 Read more »

John Malkovich brings 'The Music Critic' to The Chicago TheatreOscar-nominated actor John Malkovich is returning to his Chicago roots, taking to the stage at the Chicago Theatre this Thursday.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 642. / 22,5 Read more »

'The Music Critic' at Chicago Theatre shows how some of the greatest artists got scorching reviews'The Music Critic,' starring Illinois native John Malkovich, shows how some of the greatest artists of all time got scorching reviews.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 229. / 28,125 Read more »

12 can’t-miss concerts in the D.C. area this NovemberIce Spice and Doja Cat at Capital One Arena; Benny the Butcher at Howard Theatre; Liz Phair at the Anthem.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Chicago White Sox News, Scores, Roster, Schedule & Rumors - Chicago TribuneThe latest Chicago White Sox news, scores and highlights from the Chicago Tribune. Read the latest Chicago White Sox stories, injury reports, roster moves, rumors, schedule, fan views, view photos, watch videos and more.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »