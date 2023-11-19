Liz Phair's Concert: A Night of a Lifetime

The emotional and sonic splendor of Liz Phair’s concert Saturday at a nearly sold-out Chicago Theatre wasn’t lost on the singer herself. “This is a night of a lifetime,” she said during a brief pause, nearly at a loss for words at the uproarious reception that greeted her after every song. Granted, Phair didn’t just run through a random batch of material.
The vocalist-guitarist devoted the brunt of the 90-minute set to a start-to-finish performance of “Exile in Guyville,” her pioneering 1993 album that recently celebrated an anniversary and was recorded in Chicago, where Phair lived after growing up in the north suburbs and attending college. Yet the show — electrifying, magnetic, energetic, heroic, cathartic — represented much more than a warm homecoming. Watching the California-based Phair’s joyous reactions, and hearing her project a knowing confidence and infectious spirit that fed into the music made it seem as if she waited her entire career for this occasio
