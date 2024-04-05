Liz Hurley Denies Rumors of Taking Prince Harry's Virginity

Liz Hurley has hit back at speculation that she took Prince Harry 's virginity, which arose after the publication of his memoir, Spare, last year, describing the rumor as 'ridiculous.' Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the 58-year old actress and model was asked about Harry and the rumor.

In his record-breaking memoir, the prince said that he had his first sexual encounter with an older woman in a field behind a pub near King Charles III's country home when he was a teenager. Soon afterwards, speculation as to who the woman could be spread online, with several social media users questioning whether it was Hurley. 'What did you make of the speculation following the publication of Prince Harry's book Spare that you were the beautiful older woman he lost his virginity to in the countryside?' Cohen asked. 'That was ludicrous,' she responded. 'He said: 'She was English, she was older than me, it was in Gloucestershire.

