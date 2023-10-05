Liz Cheney cheers Kevin McCarthy removal, warns of Jim Jordan ascension

Joe Exotic wants Liz Cheney as his 2024 running mate, urges Putin assassination“Kevin McCarthy is absolutely unfit to be speaker,” Cheney, 57, said in remarks at the University of Minnesota Wednesday night.
When asked, Cheney said she would have joined the eight Republicans who backed ejecting McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his position had she still been in the House of Representatives. Cheney also lauded House Democrats’ decision not to bail McCarthy out as “principled and honorable,” arguing that he eroded trust with them.
"Kevin McCarthy, at every moment over the course of the last two years, has done more to enable and collaborate with and apologize for Donald Trump," Cheney explained."Kevin McCarthy, at every moment over the course of the last two years, has done more to enable and collaborate with and apologize for Donald Trump…I think they did exactly the right thing.
During her tenure in the lower chamber, Cheney quickly rose up the ranks to serve as the House Republican Conference Chair from 2019 to 2021, making her the GOP’s third-ranking member at the time. However, she roiled her colleagues with her effusive condemnation of Trump and perch as Vice Chairwoman of the now-defunct select committee that investigated the riot.Earlier this year, Cheney joined the University of Virginia as a professor, but is keeping the door open to a political comeback.
"No," Cheney replied when asked if she had ruled out a run for president. "I have not decided for sure."The former Wyoming congresswoman also issued a warning about Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of the candidates to replace McCarthy., "there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the constitution.