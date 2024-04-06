Living with Hashimotos Thyroiditis: My Journey with an Invisible Illness

I was a healthy, active 22-year-old when my doctor delivered an unexpected blow at my annual check-up: I had Hashimotos Thyroiditis . An autoimmune condition , Hashimotos Thyroiditis occurs when the body creates antibodies that attack the thyroid, causing inflammation.

Long term, this kind of immune response can disrupt the thyroid’s ability to make necessary hormones.Though I didn’t realize it at the time, I was lucky

Hashimotos Thyroiditis Autoimmune Condition Invisible Illness Chronic Condition Thyroid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mindbodygreen / 🏆 296. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Umrah journey to Saudi Arabia: My unforgettable spiritual odysseyTRT World's Baba Umar visited the Holy Kaaba in historic Mecca city, tracing the steps of Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him], and returned with an uplifted spirit and a blessed feeling. Here he unfolds a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

We Were The Lucky Ones review: A harrowing journey through the pastA Jewish family is torn apart in Hulu's handsomely shot limited series

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Joey and Kelsey A. Had 'Difficult' Journey Reliving 'The Bachelor'Joey Graziadei shared updates on his relationship with Kelsey Anderson during the finale of ‘The Bachelor’ on Monday, March 25

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

'The Bachelor' finale: Joey Graziadei's journey for love ends with a proposalJoey's journey to find love as 'The Bachelor' began in January.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Is a Musical Journey Through Grief'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' is a musical journey through all of Shakira's stages of grief following her split from Gerard Piqué.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Sarah Ferguson supports Kate Middleton on cancer recovery journey: 'Praying for the best outcome'Sarah Ferguson sent prayers to Kate Middleton as she endures chemotherapy for cancer. The Princess of Wales and King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer this year.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »