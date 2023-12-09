Living with Chronic Pain: My Journey with CRPS

In 2009, I was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a condition that causes chronic pain flare-ups and cannot be cured. The pain, hot and horrid, can be crushing. And it knows no boundaries, occurring throughout my body. The following year, I started experiencing a new kind of pain — something even more intense, primarily affecting the joints of my feet. I could hardly walk at times.

This new pain, combined with what I was familiar with from the CRPS, was so unbearable that there were times I wished God would take my life. Death would be preferable to this endless agony. Because I have CRPS, my primary care provider (PCP) just assumed this new pain was related to that. Doctors threw pain medications at the problem. I didn’t want to be reliant on opioids, but there seemed no other way for me to cope with being alive. The pain pills not only made me feel blurry, they were hurting my kidneys, which was extremely worrisome. But what really forced me to go off the pain meds was what my grandson sai





