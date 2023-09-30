Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch English Premier League online

Liverpool faces Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. At least, that’s the message from those on the front line, who claim they are putting their bodies and minds at risk over the increased demands being placed upon them.

Last season Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes made 70 appearances for club and country, including a run of 20 consecutive games.

Such statistics have led to fears over the physical and mental health of players, the potential for burnout and the premature curtailing of careers. “I think that for the players at the very, very top, who are playing in national teams and all of these other competitions... it should just be capped appearances for a player to play within a season,” he said. “You’re not going to keep a player away from finals, you’re never going to do that, or important games. But I think if you decide that physiologically that 65 or 70 games is beyond healthy then that should be the cap and after that you start juggling around like you do when you have an injured player.

