Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores on a penalty kick during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Lewis Dunk’s 78th-minute equalizer rescued a point for Brighton after Mohamed Salah had scored twice late in the first half to help Liverpool overcome an early defensive blunder. Salah finished off a well-worked counter attack in the 40th minute and then converted a penalty just before the break, but Liverpool had another disappointing finish a week after allowing a last-gasp winner in its controversial loss at Tottenham.

Klopp has called for a replay of that game after VAR failed to award his team a goal that had been wrongfully disallowed for offside and Liverpool finished the match with nine men and conceded a stoppage-time winner. headtopics.com

Van Dijk’s careless pass near his own area was intercepted by Simon Adingra in the 20th minute and the winger rolled the ball past the stranded Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal from 25 yards out.Dunk’s pass in midfield was intercepted and Liverpool launched a quick counterattack that saw Darwin Nunez get the ball on the edge of the box.

An even bigger blunder by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen less than five minutes later led to Liverpool’s second. Verbruggen’s pass to Pascal Gross in the Brighton box put his teammate under severe pressure as Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on the ball, and Gross had to drag his opponent down to prevent him having a clear shot on goal. headtopics.com

Brighton’s Joao Pedro had the best chance to score a winner when the ball fell to him near the penalty spot in the 84th but he blasted his shot over the crossbar.

