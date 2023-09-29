Livermore: Two sentenced to life for frenzied stabbing murder of 19-year-old woman

Kate-Lynn Armstrong, who used to go by Daniel Gross, was given one extra year for stabbing Lizette Andrea Cuesta in 2018, but the defense claimed Armstrong did so due to a provoked hallucination. The defendants are now identified as 24-year-old Kate-Lynn Armstrong — who used to go by Daniel Gross — and Melissa Leonardo, 30, two Modesto residents who were engaged to be married at the time of the attack.

The victim, 19-year-old Lizette Andrea Cuesta, of Tracy, was riding in a vehicle with both her killers when Armstrong allegedly stabbed her 43 times with a large knife.

Leonardo and Armstrong were engaged to be married at the time of. In an extremely rare move, Armstrong pleaded guilty to murder almost immediately after being charged. Leonardo also entered a no contest plea to second degree murder. Both were sentenced Sept. 19, at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, to 15 years to life, with Armstrong receiving one extra year for use of a knife during the murder.

After five years, two Modesto residents have been given life sentences for the frenzied stabbing death of a 19-year-old co-worker who later identified them as she bled to death on a lonely Livermore road.

In an extremely rare move, Armstrong pleaded guilty to murder almost immediately after being charged. Leonardo also entered a no contest plea to second degree murder. Both were sentenced Sept. 19, at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, to 15 years to life, with Armstrong receiving one extra year for use of a knife during the murder.

Passing motorists discovered Cuesta mortally wounded but clinging to life around 2 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2018, on Tesla Road in unincorporated Livermore. Suffering from dozens of stab wounds and blood loss, she still managed to utter the names of her killers to the people who stopped to help her.