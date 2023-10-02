Live updates: Trump arrives at New York court for his fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to the Vande Voort family farm, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Leighton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s $250 million lawsuit against the former president and his company. The civil trial will examine an alleged long-standing practice by the Trump Organization and its executives of inflating the value of his real estate empire.
This case is a bench trial, which means there is no jury, and Engoron will decide its outcome.last week found that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives. The judge revoked Trump’s New York business licenses, which could cause the former president to lose control over dozens of properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to the Vande Voort family farm, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Leighton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s $250 million lawsuit against the former president and his company. The civil trial will examine an alleged long-standing practice by the Trump Organization and its executives of inflating the value of his real estate empire. Trump, who is seeking to reclaim the presidency in 2024, has denied any wrongdoing and defended his businesses. He is expected to testify during the trial, which could extend for weeks or months.last week found that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives. The judge revoked Trump’s New York business licenses, which could cause the former president to lose control over dozens of properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
This case is a bench trial, which means there is no jury, and Engoron will decide its outcome.last week found that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives. The judge revoked Trump’s New York business licenses, which could cause the former president to lose control over dozens of properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
This case is a bench trial, which means there is no jury, and Engoron will decide its outcome.McCarthy, McConnell suffer setbacks over control of their caucuses