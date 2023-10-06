Live updates: Netanyahu says ‘we are at war’ after major Hamas attack

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was “at war” Saturday after a major surprise attack by Hamas militants. “This morning Hamas launched a surprise murderous attack against the State of Israel and its citizens,” he said in a video address.

Netanyahu said he had summoned security chiefs and ordered them to “cleanse the towns and villages of the terrorists who infiltrated into them — that is underway at this time.” Israel has put in place a “wide call-up” of reserve forces “to fight back,” he said. Adding, “We are at war and we will win.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Live updates: Israel declares ‘state of alert for war’ after major Hamas attackIsrael ordered residents in areas around the Gaza Strip to remain inside after “infiltrations” by a number of Hamas militants, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Live blog: Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliatory operationIsrael's defence minister says that Hamas has started a war against Israel and pledged that 'Israel will win”.

Live updates: Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel with rockets and gunmenThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics