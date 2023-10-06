Live updates: Netanyahu says Israel ‘at war’ after Hamas attack; air force kills nearly 200 in Gaza air strikes

The United States said it “unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas” on Israel on Saturday. “There is never any justification for terrorism,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.” Watson said national security adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and would remain in close contact.

