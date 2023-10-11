Live updates: Netanyahu and Gantz form unity government; Israel masses troops near Gaza Strip ahead of offensive

The Israel-Hamas war coincides with the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, also known as the Yom Kippur War. But as the Biden administration scrambles to prevent the fighting from escalating into a broader conflict, it is often forgotten just how close the Yom Kippur War brought the world to nuclear war. The 1973 war began on the morning of Oct.

Nixon, who was ensnared in the Watergate scandal at the time, said later. “As recently as the day before, the CIA had reported that war in the Middle East was unlikely.” The conflict soon became a proxy war between Egypt’s principal backer, the Soviet Union, and Israel’s patron, the United States. Things became so dire that U.S.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Netanyahu, Gantz form Unity Government in Israel; Hamas Fires Rockets at Tel AvivSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Live blog: Israel's response to Gaza will 'change' Middle East — NetanyahuOver 123,000 have been displaced in besieged Gaza due to Israeli strikes, while 159 housing units destroyed and 1,210 severely damaged as conflict continues on the third day.

WATCH LIVE: Benjamin Netanyahu provides update on Israel war after Hamas threatens executionsMax Thornberry is a breaking news editor for the Washington Examiner. He previously reported on business, agriculture, crime, courts, and local and state government for the Northern Virginia Daily. Originally from California, Max studied journalism at the University of Oregon. Follow him on X: Max_Thornberry.

Live updates | Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generationsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has “only started.”

Live updates | Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generationsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has “only started.”

Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. aid arriving in Israel, where Blinken will go this weekAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.