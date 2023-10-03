Live updates: Kevin McCarthy tells House Republicans he won’t run again for speaker

The House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker after a challenge from conservatives in his own party on Oct. 3. (Video: The Washington Post)Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after being removed as House speaker Tuesday, told fellow Republican lawmakers that he won’t seek the position again, according to two sources familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker after a challenge from conservatives in his own party on Oct. 3. (Video: The Washington Post)Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after being removed as House speaker Tuesday, told fellow Republican lawmakers that he won’t seek the position again, according to two sources familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The vote to remove him was the first such removal in congressional history. McCarthy’s removal was sought by hard-right members of his own party. Democrats did not provide votes that would have been needed to save him. The move puts the House in uncharted territory as it searches for a leader.
Following McCarthy's ouster, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was designated as speaker pro tempore. He presided over the chamber briefly before calling a recess to allow Republicans and Democrats to meet privately.
