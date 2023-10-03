Live updates: Kevin McCarthy tells House Republicans he won’t run again for speaker

The House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker after a challenge from conservatives in his own party on Oct. 3. (Video: The Washington Post)Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after being removed as House speaker Tuesday, told fellow Republican lawmakers that he won’t seek the position again, according to two sources familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Kevin McCarthy lost his speaker job. How it happened, and what’s next. There will be no more votes or floor action in the House tonight, according to two...Following McCarthy’s ouster, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was designated as speaker pro tempore. He presided over the chamber briefly before calling a recess to allow Republicans and Democrats to meet privately.

the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position Following McCarthy’s ouster, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was designated as speaker pro tempore. He presided over the chamber briefly before calling a recess to allow Republicans and Democrats to meet privately.

the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

House to Vote to Oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker: Live UpdatesA referendum is set for later Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz forced a vote to try oust Kevin McCathy from the speakership.

Live updates: Matt Gaetz pushes to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speakerThe US House of Representatives is bracing for a key vote Tuesday over Speaker Kevin McCarthy's political future as GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida pushes for his ouster. Follow here for the latest.

Live updates: House to vote today on whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy can keep his jobLatest news and live updates on the House vote on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy. The vote was prompted by a motion by Matt Gaetz after government funding disagreements.

Live updates: Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker job under threat, with vote possible todayRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday introduced the resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy from his job as House speaker after weeks of threatening to do so.

Kevin McCarthy Vote Live Updates: House Speaker Faces OusterThe House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on the California Republican's hold on the gavel.

The House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker after a challenge from conservatives in his own party on Oct. 3. (Video: The Washington Post)Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after being removed as House speaker Tuesday, told fellow Republican lawmakers that he won’t seek the position again, according to two sources familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The vote to remove him was the first such removal in congressional history. McCarthy’s removal was sought by hard-right members of his own party. Democrats did not provide votes that would have been needed to save him. The move puts the House in uncharted territory as it searches for a leader.

Kevin McCarthy lost his speaker job. How it happened, and what’s next.

There will be no more votes or floor action in the House tonight, according to two...Following McCarthy’s ouster, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was designated as speaker pro tempore. He presided over the chamber briefly before calling a recess to allow Republicans and Democrats to meet privately.

the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position

Following McCarthy’s ouster, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was designated as speaker pro tempore. He presided over the chamber briefly before calling a recess to allow Republicans and Democrats to meet privately.

the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position

Private calls, public praise: Inside the unusual Trump-Ramaswamy dynamic