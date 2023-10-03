Live updates: Kevin McCarthy, after ouster, says he won’t run again for speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he is leaving the speakership with “a sense of pride, accomplishment and optimism” at a news conference Oct. 3. (Video: The Washington Post)Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after being removed as House speaker Tuesday, said that he won’t seek the position again. The vote to remove him was the first such action in congressional history. McCarthy’s ouster was sought by hard-right members of his own party.
Pelosi says acting speaker ordered her to vacate office in Capitol she held as former speaker It “was personal,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to remove...The House will take no further votes this week. Republicans are expected to hold a speaker candidate forum Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
Following McCarthy’s ouster, Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) was designated as speaker pro tempore. He presided over the chamber briefly before calling a recess to allow Republicans and Democrats to meet privately.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after being removed as House speaker Tuesday, said that he won't seek the position again. The vote to remove him was the first such action in congressional history. McCarthy's ouster was sought by hard-right members of his own party. McCarthy was removed by a 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in favor of the removal. The move puts the House in uncharted territory as it searches for a leader.
