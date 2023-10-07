Live updates: Israel says it struck Gaza Strip; hundreds reported killed on both sides

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday in a phone call, during which Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unequivocal condemnation” of the Hamas attacks and urged him to “restore calm and stability in the West Bank,” according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

During the call, according to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, Abbas blamed the ongoing Israeli occupation and escalations by Israel, including a raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque. He told Blinken that injustices against the Palestinian people, and the international community’s failure to hold Israel to account, have pushed the situation toward “an explosion.

