Live updates: Israel masses troops near Gaza Strip ahead of offensive, targets Hamas leaders

On social media, footage from the funerals of two journalists killed in the Gaza Strip showed their shrouded bodies being carried through the streets, along with their “press” helmets. At least seven journalists have been killed there since the conflict broke out on Saturday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said.

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Israel Orders ‘Complete Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops were still fighting Palestinian militants in border areas, two days after an invasion that has left hundreds dead.

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

***Live Updates*** Israel Orders ‘Complete Siege’ of Gaza Strip Following Hamas Terror AttackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

