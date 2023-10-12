Live updates: Israel-Hamas war news

Israel is 'conducting a large-scale strike' on Hamas targets in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said early Thursday, as the conflict enters a sixth day. Israel has formed an emergency government and war cabinet in the wake of Hamas’ surprise attacks on border communities that killed at least 1,200 people and injured thousands more.

Hamas is holding as many as 150 hostages in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is rapidly spiraling. Nearly 1,200 people have been killed in airstrikes, health officials said, and hundreds of thousands displaced, according to the UN. The only power station in the enclave has stopped working, an official said.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel orders ‘full siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said there would be a “full siege” of Gaza after the Hamas militant group launched an unprecedented incursion over the weekend.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Gaza Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Gaza Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Gaza Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel strikes Gaza crossing with EgyptIsraeli announced a “full siege” of Gaza after Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion. More than 100 people are believed to be held hostage by Hamas, an Israeli official said.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Gaza Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.