Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza, crowds gather at Rafah crossing

Basic necessities 'are running out fast,' he said, as he renewed calls for a humanitarian ceasefire. Injured Palestinians and foreign nationals have begun arriving in Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing for the first time since war broke out, according to officials and Egyptian media. At least 361 foreign nationals have entered Egypt under a Qatar-mediated deal, an Egyptian official said. US citizens were among the initial group that departed Gaza, the US said.

United States Headlines Read more: CNN »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Rafah Crossing Opens for Foreigners, Communication Starts to Return to GazaThe latest news on the escalating conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWYORK: Americans leave Gaza for first time during Israel-Hamas war through Rafah border crossing into EgyptHundreds of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving as the Rafah crossing opened to them for the first time since the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Israel-Hamas war: 5 American aid workers leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing, hundreds remainU.S. officials announced that five American aid workers were the only known U.S. citizens who left Gaza for Egypt today, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Israel-Hamas war: Five American aid workers leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing, hundreds remainU.S. officials announced that five American aid workers were the only known U.S. citizens who left Gaza for Egypt today, as the war between Israel and Hamas continued.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Gaza evacuations send Injured, foreign nationals through Rafah crossing in EgyptThe Rafah border crossing opened after negotiations between the U.S., Israeli and Egyptian governments and Hamas, with Qatar mediating, according to a person briefed on the agreement.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with IsraelDozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕